James Garland "Jimmy" Mann
1940 - 2020
September 26, 1940 - November 17, 2020
Fort Valley, Georgia - James Garland "Jimmy" Mann, 80, died Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at 11:00 AM in Oaklawn Cemetery, 720 South Camellia Boulevard in Fort Valley, with Rev. Ed McQueen and Rev. Phil West officiating. Family may be contacted at his residence.
Jimmy grew up in Port Gibson, Mississippi, graduated from Mississippi State University and retired from civil service as a mechanical engineer at Robins Air Force Base. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Fort Valley and occasionally attended Chamlee Memorial Baptist. He enjoyed golf, woodworking, and supporting the Georgia Bull Dawgs. Jimmy loved fishing in Alaska but most importantly he loved his family.
Survivors include his children, Sarah Bloodworth, Emily Campbell (Tim), Jimmy Yancey (Kay), Jane Horsting, Sue Humphreys (Ed), Judy Bradshaw, Kay Whitley (Greg), and Mike Yancey; grandson, Reid Bloodworth and 17 more grandchildren and many great grandchildren that called him their "PaPa"; sister, Eleanor "Sis" Davidson; special friend, Brenda Rodgers; several nieces, nephews, and many more family members. He is preceded in death by his wife, Julia Mann, a son, Gary Mann, brother, Sonny Mann, and nephew, Billy Davidson.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (stjude.org). Rooks Funeral Home in Fort Valley is in charge of arrangements.



Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Graveside service
11:00 AM
720 South Camellia Boulevard
