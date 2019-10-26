Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James H. Dollar. View Sign Service Information McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 (478)-953-1478 Visitation 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Second Baptist Church Funeral service 3:00 PM Second Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

MSgt. James H. Dollar, USAF (Ret.)March 28, 1933 - October 24, 2019Warner Robins, GA- Jim Dollar, 86, walked into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, October 24, 2019.Born and raised in Malone, Alabama, Jim was the son of the late Brice and Minnie P. Dollar. He graduated from Wadley High School and served his country proudly in the United States Air Force during the Korean and Vietnam War s. Jim was Crew Chief on the KC-97 throughout his military career and retired in 1973, having attained the rank of Master Sergeant. Subsequent to his military retirement, he worked in outside sales at Warner Robins Supply for 23 years. Jim's love of meeting and serving people was fulfilled at Warner Robins Supply; he absolutely loved the contribution he made to countless people and the Warner Robins community while working there.Passionate in his love for the Lord, Jim was a longtime, faithful member of Second Baptist Church. There he joyfully served in various callings in the ministry including as Deacon, member of the Faith Keepers Sunday school class, men's Bible study, Helping Hands, and XYZ's Senior Adult Ministry. Also, since the 1970's, he truly enjoyed being heavily involved in the church's bus ministry. Along with this, Jim and his wife, Maggie, would often drive the youth group on trips through the years, another thing that brought him joy.There could never be enough words to describe what made Jim Dollar the kind of person he was, but two that stand out are honesty and integrity. Above all else, Jim was devoted to the family that he and Maggie built together. A loyal husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and a friend to anyone he met, Jim's legacy is his life, his example, and his impeccable character. He will be greatly missed.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Kylie Reed Clayton; and his siblings, Willard Dollar, Winford Dollar, Civin Dollar, Earle Langley, and Jimmie Brown.Jim's memory will forever be treasured by his loving wife of 67 years, Maggie Dollar of Warner Robins; children, Susanne Quinn (Rev. Darrell) of Baxley, Georgia, Sharon Reed (Danny) of Warner Robins, and Rev. James B. Dollar (Harriet) of Warner Robins, Georgia; grandchildren, Tiffany, Heather, Kristin, Kylie, Macy, Mallory, Bailey, and Brice; and great-grandchildren, Coby, Grant, Zane, Tinley, Kara, Eden, Titus, Tatum, and Judah.Jim's family will receive friends on Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Second Baptist Church. A funeral service will immediately follow at 3 p.m. at the church with Dr. Jim Perdue and Reverend Mike Dorough officiating. Following the service, Jim will be laid to rest with full military honors in Magnolia Park Cemetery.The family will accept flowers or donations may be given in memory of Jim Dollar to the Second Baptist Church Building Fund, 2504 Moody Rd., Warner Robins, GA 31088.Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements. Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Vietnam War Return to Today's Obituaries for The Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

