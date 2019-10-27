James Harold Betts
February 15, 1937 - October 25, 2019
Centerville, GA- James Harold Betts, 82, entered into rest on Friday, October 25, 2019.
James was born on February 15, 1937 in Caledonia, Mississippi to the late W. B. and Eugenia Wells Betts. With pride and honor, he served his country in the United States Air Force and retired civil service as a flight engineer from Robins Air Force Base. James was an aircraft enthusiast and enjoyed books on aviation. A natural handy man, he was talented at many trades.
His memory will forever be treasured by his loving wife of twenty years, Rosemary Betts; children, David Betts of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and Lisa Betts of Tennessee; sister, Linda Howell of Caledonia, Mississippi; brother, Tommy Betts of Columbus, Mississippi and step sons, Donald Sapp (Ginny) of Forsyth, Michael Sapp and David Sapp of Warner Robins.
Visitation will be Monday, October 28, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home with Funeral services following at 7:00 p.m. in the chapel. Mr. Betts will be laid to rest at a later date in Rowan Cemetery in Caledonia, Mississippi.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 27, 2019