August 29, 1924 - November 19, 2019

Reynolds, GA- – James Harold Young, 95, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at his residence. Funeral services will be held Friday, November 22 at Crowell United Methodist at 2:00 p.m. Visitation will be at the church beginning at 1:00 p.m. until the funeral hour. Serving as pallbearers will be, Conan Davidson, John Foley, David McCrary, Mitch Posey, Wallace Tennille, Dent Ussery, Mike Walker, and Alex Young.

James was born on August 29, 1924 to George Zachariah Young and Jennie Gray Montgomery Young. He was born on the family farm that he would work and love his entire life. A defining period of his life would be when he entered the military at age nineteen. After basic training he and his fellow recruits found themselves on a ship headed to England to prepare for what would be forever known as D-Day. For the next eighteen months he would fight in five major battles including the Battle of the Bulge, receive a battle field promotion to Sergeant, and receive medals including the Bronze Battle Star and Purple Heart, all before his twenty-first birthday.

After coming home to the states he immediately picked up where he left off, returning to life on the farm. On November 7, 1948 he married Virginia Philmon Young. They would have four children: Harold Lamar, Susan Lynn, Nancy Ruth, and Stephen George. Throughout his life he would serve in many church and community roles, including church trustee and caretaker of the church cemetery. He served on the Farm Service Agency as chairman and member for 29 years. He served as a member of the Selective Service Board and in 1971 was named Man of the Year in Soil and Water Conservation for Taylor County. When his children were 4-H members he raised show pigs and volunteered in the ring at various fairs and shows. His 95 years were filled to the brim with love of family and community.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son Harold Lamar Young, his daughter Nancy Young Law, his daughter-in law Michelle Posey Young, his grandsons Matthew Harold Young, and James Dudley Byers, his siblings Jack Clarence Young, Virginia Young Davison, Hubert George Young, Eleanor Young Walker, and Charles Eaton Young.

He is survived by his wife of 71 years Virginia Philmon Young, his daughter Lynn Young Tennille and husband George, son Stephen George Young, his sisters Jennie Alice Davis and Susan Young Foley and husband Carl. He was blessed with 9 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make a donation to the Crowell Methodist Cemetery fund or the American Cancer Society.

McLeighton Funeral Service of Reynolds is in charge of arrangements.





