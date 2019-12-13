James Harris, Jr.
March 11, 1965 - December 11, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- James Harris, Jr., age 54, passed into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, December 11, 2019.
Born and raised in Warner Robins, Georgia, James was the son of Mary and James Evans Harris, Sr. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved landscaping and was happy to fulfill both hobbies as a tree surgeon. James was a member of North Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church.
James was preceded in death by his sister, Debra Harris.
He is survived by his loving children, James Kentrell Harris III and Derenzo Keshard Harris, both of Warner Robins, and Chaletia Harris and Jamace Harris, both of Macon; parents, James Evans Harris, Sr. and Mary Henderson Harris of Warner Robins; and brothers, Donielle Harris and Steven Harris, both of Warner Robins.
A funeral service will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019, in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home with Reverend Henry Childs and Dolores Jackson officiating. At the family's request, his burial will be private.
McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 13, 2019