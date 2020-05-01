James HarrisFebruary 19, 1947 - April 27, 2020Warner Robins, GA- A private graveside service for Mr. James Harris will be held Saturday May 2, 2020 at Beulah Church (121 Beulah Church Rd, Warner Robins, GA 31088).Mr. Harris leaves to cherish his memories to his wife of 54 years, Mary Harris; two sons: Steven Harris and Donielle Harris; 15 siblings and leaves behind Trudy Ragin. He was loved by all his in-laws: Martha Andrews (James Leon), Linda Walker (Alvin), Ruthie Ray (Henry), James Henderson (Joanne), Debra Henderson, Sheila Henderson, Louise Henderson, Timothy Henderson Deacon George Everett, and Johnnie Mae Grayer; 18 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren; also a host of nieces nephews and other relatives and friends.Services entrusted to Nelson's Memorial Mortuary