James Harris
1947 - 2020
James Harris
February 19, 1947 - April 27, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- A private graveside service for Mr. James Harris will be held Saturday May 2, 2020 at Beulah Church (121 Beulah Church Rd, Warner Robins, GA 31088).
Mr. Harris leaves to cherish his memories to his wife of 54 years, Mary Harris; two sons: Steven Harris and Donielle Harris; 15 siblings and leaves behind Trudy Ragin. He was loved by all his in-laws: Martha Andrews (James Leon), Linda Walker (Alvin), Ruthie Ray (Henry), James Henderson (Joanne), Debra Henderson, Sheila Henderson, Louise Henderson, Timothy Henderson Deacon George Everett, and Johnnie Mae Grayer; 18 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren; also a host of nieces nephews and other relatives and friends.
Services entrusted to Nelson's Memorial Mortuary


View the online memorial for James Harris


Published in The Telegraph on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
Beulah Church
Funeral services provided by
Nelson's Memorial Mortuary
501 Elberta Rd
Warner Robins, GA 31093
(478) 923-6323
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 entry
To God our Father be all the glory, honor and praise. Aunt Mary and family, I pray the peace, love, and comfort of God continue to be with you all for now and nevermore. My Uncle James is at rest in his eternal Heaven. I love you HARRIS FAMILY.
Diane Ragin
Family
