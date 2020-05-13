James Harve Willis
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SMSgt. James Harve Willis, USAF (Ret.)
November 30, 1933 - May 12, 2020
Centerville, GA- Early on the morning of Tuesday, May 12, 2020, James Harve Willis, 86, joined his Lord and Savior in heaven.
A private service will be held at The Farmhouse at McCullough Funeral Home with interment following at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia.
Friends may go to www.mcculloughfh.com to read the complete obituary sign an online registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.


View the online memorial for SMSgt. James Harve Willis, USAF (Ret.)



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
McCullough Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Interment
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McCullough Funeral Home
417 South Houston Lake Road
Warner Robins, GA 31088
(478) 953-1478
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved