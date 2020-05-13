SMSgt. James Harve Willis, USAF (Ret.)
November 30, 1933 - May 12, 2020
Centerville, GA- Early on the morning of Tuesday, May 12, 2020, James Harve Willis, 86, joined his Lord and Savior in heaven.
A private service will be held at The Farmhouse at McCullough Funeral Home with interment following at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia.
Friends may go to www.mcculloughfh.com to read the complete obituary sign an online registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
View the online memorial for SMSgt. James Harve Willis, USAF (Ret.)
November 30, 1933 - May 12, 2020
Centerville, GA- Early on the morning of Tuesday, May 12, 2020, James Harve Willis, 86, joined his Lord and Savior in heaven.
A private service will be held at The Farmhouse at McCullough Funeral Home with interment following at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia.
Friends may go to www.mcculloughfh.com to read the complete obituary sign an online registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
View the online memorial for SMSgt. James Harve Willis, USAF (Ret.)
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on May 13, 2020.