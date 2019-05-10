James Harvey Wimberly
January 5, 1926 - April 29, 2019
Dry Branch, Georgia- – James Harvey Wimberly, 93, passed away April 29, 2019. Graveside services were held Wednesday May 1, 2019 in Stone Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Marty Waston officiated.
Mr. Wimberly was born in Twiggs County to the late Henry Faulk " Bud" Wimberly and Minnie Lee Adkins Wimberly. Served his country in the United States Army during World War II. He was a member of Stone Creek Baptist Church. Mr. Wimberly was retired from Armstrong Corp. He was preceded in death by a daughter Wanda Faye Wimberly and grandson Michael Smith.
Survivors include his wife, Polly Estes Wimberly; son, Larry Wimberly; daughter, Susan Smith; granddaughter, Nichole (Derrick) Johnson; grandson, Jason (Jessica) Smith, and 8 great grandchildren
Reece Funeral Home had charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for James Harvey Wimberly
Published in The Telegraph on May 10, 2019