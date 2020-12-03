Or Copy this URL to Share

James Henry "Pee-Wee" Davis

July 29, 1950 - November 29, 2020

Macon , Georgia - Funeral services will be on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Woodlawn Memorial Park.

Survivors include his wife; Marjorie Davis, son; Jermaine Davis

siblings; Evangelist Geri (Pastor Morgan) Green, Minister Christine (Pastor Nathaniel) Brown, Janice (Willie) Pride, sisters-in-law; Mary (James) Lyons, Carolyn O'Neal, Jurother Hollaway.

Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.





