James Henry "Pee-Wee" Davis
July 29, 1950 - November 29, 2020
Macon , Georgia - Funeral services will be on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Woodlawn Memorial Park.
Survivors include his wife; Marjorie Davis, son; Jermaine Davis
siblings; Evangelist Geri (Pastor Morgan) Green, Minister Christine (Pastor Nathaniel) Brown, Janice (Willie) Pride, sisters-in-law; Mary (James) Lyons, Carolyn O'Neal, Jurother Hollaway.
Thank you for continuing to practice social distancing while families are grieving the transitioning of their loved ones.
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 3, 2020.