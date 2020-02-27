James Hester Jr.
May 28, 1938 - February 20, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. James Hester Jr. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 12:00 PM in the chapel of Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home located at 4000 Russell Parkway, Warner Robins, GA. 31088. Minister Marcus Hill will officiate.The family may be contacted at 119 Wray Street Warner Robins, GA 31093. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 27, 2020