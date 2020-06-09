James "Jimmy" Holder
October 29, 1960 - June 3, 2020
Roberta, Georgia- James "Jimmy" Holder, 59, of Roberta, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Funeral services will be private.
Mr. Holder was born on October 29, 1960, in Perry, Georgia, to the late Frances and Helen Holder. He was employed with Raven Trucking, where he spent weeks at a time on the open road. Mr. Holder spent his free time hunting, fishing, and working in the yard. He was a simple man who loved to drink a good cup of coffee, barefooted on his back porch.
Mr. Holder was preceded in death by his twin sister, Janet Spence.
Mr. Holder is survived by his wife, Lea Green; sister, Cathy Suggs; brother, Donald Holder (Margaret); four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 9, 2020.