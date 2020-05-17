James "Jim" Howard Frady
April 1, 1939 - May 14, 2020
Macon, GA- James "Jim" Howard Frady, 81, our beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020. A private service will be held outside of Hart's Mortuary, Jones County Chapel, Monday, May 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with the Reverend Kim Washburn officiating. The family will greet friends following the service. A private burial will be held at Middle Georgia Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations may be made in James's name to Greenwood Baptist Church, 3400 Gray Hwy, Gray, GA 31032.
Jim was born April 1, 1939 in Beaverdam, North Carolina to the late James Ralph and Hilda Holland Frady. He grew up in Canton, North Carolina and graduated from N. C. State with a degree in Pulp and Paper Technology. Jim followed in his father's footsteps, working in the paper mill industry for 22 years. He also worked in chemical sales for more than 10 years. In more recent years, Jim enjoyed working on his houses, making them a better place for others to live. His favorite past-times were fishing and golfing.
On May 13, 1961, Jim was married to Peggy Catlette of Raleigh, North Carolina. They were devoted to each other for 59 years.
Jim is survived by his lovely wife, Peggy Frady; sons, Mark (Connie) Frady of Warner Robins, and Michael (Tina) Frady of McDonough; daughter, Kim (Donald) Sheffield of Gray; grandchildren, Heather (Christopher) Campbell, Jordan Frady, Christopher (Alivia) Frady, Morgan Frady, Mallory (Joe) Lunsford, Vanessa Collins, Shelby (Trace) Scott, Audrey and Ansley Ballou, Amy and Matthew Sheffield; great-grandchildren, Damon, Cole and Jace Campbell, Shawn and Liam Lunsford, Jaxon, Charlotte and Annabelle Collins, Tristen and Noah Scott; and brother, Dennis (Carolyn) Frady.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.
Hart's Jones County Chapel, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 307 Pecan Lane, Gray, GA 31032 has charge of the arrangements.
View the online memorial for James "Jim" Howard Frady
April 1, 1939 - May 14, 2020
Macon, GA- James "Jim" Howard Frady, 81, our beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020. A private service will be held outside of Hart's Mortuary, Jones County Chapel, Monday, May 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with the Reverend Kim Washburn officiating. The family will greet friends following the service. A private burial will be held at Middle Georgia Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations may be made in James's name to Greenwood Baptist Church, 3400 Gray Hwy, Gray, GA 31032.
Jim was born April 1, 1939 in Beaverdam, North Carolina to the late James Ralph and Hilda Holland Frady. He grew up in Canton, North Carolina and graduated from N. C. State with a degree in Pulp and Paper Technology. Jim followed in his father's footsteps, working in the paper mill industry for 22 years. He also worked in chemical sales for more than 10 years. In more recent years, Jim enjoyed working on his houses, making them a better place for others to live. His favorite past-times were fishing and golfing.
On May 13, 1961, Jim was married to Peggy Catlette of Raleigh, North Carolina. They were devoted to each other for 59 years.
Jim is survived by his lovely wife, Peggy Frady; sons, Mark (Connie) Frady of Warner Robins, and Michael (Tina) Frady of McDonough; daughter, Kim (Donald) Sheffield of Gray; grandchildren, Heather (Christopher) Campbell, Jordan Frady, Christopher (Alivia) Frady, Morgan Frady, Mallory (Joe) Lunsford, Vanessa Collins, Shelby (Trace) Scott, Audrey and Ansley Ballou, Amy and Matthew Sheffield; great-grandchildren, Damon, Cole and Jace Campbell, Shawn and Liam Lunsford, Jaxon, Charlotte and Annabelle Collins, Tristen and Noah Scott; and brother, Dennis (Carolyn) Frady.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.
Hart's Jones County Chapel, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 307 Pecan Lane, Gray, GA 31032 has charge of the arrangements.
View the online memorial for James "Jim" Howard Frady
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from May 17 to May 18, 2020.