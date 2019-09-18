|
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
4:00 PM
View Map
Sunshine United Methodist Church
James "Jim" Hurley Smith, Jr.
July 12, 1961 - September 15, 2019
Gray, GA- James "Jim" Hurley Smith, Jr., 58, of Gray, died Sunday, September 15, 2019. A memorial service will be held Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 4:00PM at Sunshine United Methodist Church in Round Oak. The Reverend Tommy Martin will officiate. The family will greet friends Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at Hart's Jones County Chapel.
Jim's proudest accomplishments in life were being a loyal husband, loving father, dedicated son, and supportive brother. Jim was a graduate of Jonesco Academy, where he was an All-Star football player, #23. He was a veteran of the United States Coast Guard, and a Senior Instrument and Control Technician with Georgia Power for 32 years. Jim was an avid golfer and a University of Georgia Bulldog fan. He was a member of Sincerity Lodge 430 F&AM and the Sunshine United Methodist Church.
Jim is survived by his wife of 30 years, Allyson McElheney Smith, of Gray; his two daughters, Molly Smith and Anslee Smith, of Gray; his parents Hurley and Kaye Smith, of Gray; his brother, Jeff Smith, of Gray; his sister-in-law, Donna Wiggins (Robert), of Byron. Other survivors include aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and his beloved pet, Yeezy.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ALS Association, 1275 K Street NW, Suite 25, Washington DC, 20005, and the Sunshine United Methodist Cemetery Fund, 2267 Monticello Hwy, Round Oak, GA 31038.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 18, 2019
