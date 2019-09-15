James L. McLeod
December 16, 1939 - September 11, 2019
Byron, Georgia - James L. McLeod passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 with his loving family at his bedside. A funeral service will be held on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 4:00PM at Southside Baptist Church Kathleen. Burial will follow in Parkway Memorial Gardens. A visitation with family and friends will be held two hours prior to the service.
Although considered a straightforward man, James loved his family deeply. James loved to golf, muscle cars, the outdoors, and was an avid Nascar fan. He will forever be remembered by his friends as a loyal and trustworthy friend. James faithfully served his country in the United States Air Force. He will be remembered as a loving daddy, grandpa, pappy, and Fate.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 49 years, Jane Moore McLeod; siblings, CL McLeod, Danny McLeod, and Lorene English.
His memory will forever be cherished by his loving daughter, Cheryl (Rex Warren); grandchildren, Derrick (Erica) Fisher, David (Ashley) Fisher, and Hannah Fisher; great grandchildren, Jacob, Ethan, Noah, Mia Jane, Allie Beth; siblings, Mary Palmer, Carol Rennirt, Gary McLeod, Martha Holder, Marie Skinner, Pat McLeod, and Debbie Sanders.
Cheryl would like to express loving appreciation to Rex Warren, Debbie Sanders, and John Booher. The family would also like to offer a sincere and special thanks to the team of Homestead Hospice, Debra Borden, and Megan Palmer.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 15, 2019