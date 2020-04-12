James Larry Kersey, Sr.
October 2, 1956 - April 9, 2020
Perry, GA- James Larry Kersey, Sr., 63, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at the Perry Hospital. Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings, a private funeral service for family only will be held on Monday at 2:00 pm at Woodlawn Cemetery with Mr. Robby Kersey officiating. For those wishing to attend via live streaming, please visit Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/burpeescott/live/.
Larry was born on October 2, 1956 in Hawkinsville, GA to the late James Robert and Doris (Akin) Kersey. He was a 1974 graduate of Perry High School. Larry was a very hardworking man who always provided for his family. He was a skilled mechanic where he worked for many years at Chancy Auto but in his later years was self-employed. Larry loved hunting; his passion was deer hunting. He said being in the woods was his sanctuary, where he had his most intimate conversations with God. Family was very important to him as well. He dearly loved his wife, son, daughter and grandkids. His grandkids knew him as "Pop". He also loved his best buddy, Max, his American Bulldog.
Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife of 40 years, Kimberly (Langston) Kersey of Perry, GA; son: James Larry Kersey, Jr. (Tammy) of Perry, GA; daughter: Genny Brand (Russell) of Perry, GA; 6 grandchildren: Abigail, John, Jacob, Katelyn, Austin and Lindsay; sisters: Pat Bowen (Jesse) and Linda Spinks both of Warner Robins, GA.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 12, 2020