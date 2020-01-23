JAMES LASTER
KATHLEEN, GA- James Lee Laster, 89, passed away peacefully on January 22, 2020. Services will be held on Sunday, January 26, 2020, in the Chapel at Watson-Hunt Funeral Home with the Visitation beginning at 2:00 p.m. and the Memorial Service beginning at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions to the church or .
Mr. Laster was born in Afton, Texas, the second of nine children. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Navy. James attended Mercer University. He met and married the love of his life, Margaret Stewart, and the couple settled in Kathleen in the 1960's where they have been in the same home for 65 years. James enjoyed being outdoors and farming all of his life. He loved riding his tractor around his property, planting and harvesting a few crops each year, and "piddling" in his workshop in the back yard. With pride, he was a frugal man and would rather spend hours searching in his shop for the exact size nuts or bolts needed at the time rather than go to the local hardware store and buy what was needed. James worked in Civil Service at Robins Air Force Base and retired as a Logistics Manager after over 30 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Orie and Ursula Smith Laster.
Left to cherish the memories they made with James are his loving and devoted wife of 65 years, Margaret Stewart Laster; his sons, Myron Laster (Cherie) of Acworth, Derwin Laster (Theresa) of Byron, and Roger Laster (Kelly) of Perry; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
