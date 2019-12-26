James Lawton McKinney, Sr.
May 15, 1932 - December 22, 2019
Lizella, GA- James Lawton McKinney, Sr., 87, passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019 surrounded by his family. A Celebration of his life will be held on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. Burial will be in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with Pastor Paul Dziadul officiating. The family will greet friends from 1:00 p.m. to service time at the funeral home. Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to the Masonic Home of Georgia, 1417 Nottingham Dr., Macon GA 31211.
James was born in Macon, Georgia to the late Berta W. and Nettie Burnett McKinney. He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Lorine McDuffie, his daughter, Kathy Barlow, great grandchildren, Nathan Harrell, Leah Childs and Landon Childs. James served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict and earned a Purple Heart. He was retired from Inland Container Corporation and a member of Lizella United Methodist Church. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother-in-law and uncle.
He is survived by his children, Beverly Corn of Lizella, Jimmy McKinney of Lizella, grandchildren, Chad Childs, Brittany (Andrew) Righter, Sonya (Blaine) Harrell, Mac (Dustin) McKinney-Burnette, and Matthew McKinney, great grandchildren, Mayson Childs, Charlee Childs, Zoey Childs, Michael Harrell, and brother, Jewett McKinney of Macon and brother-in-law, Eddie McDuffie and many nieces and nephews.
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 26, 2019