James Lee
February 18, 1941 - February 22, 2019
Juliette , GA- James Lee owner of Lee Roofing Company went home on February 22, 2019. He is survived by his devoted wife of 50+ years Beatrice Lee. He is also survived by three daughters Hope (Don) Lance, Joy (Roy) Lawson and Lea Ann (Andy) Lee. He also is survived by grandchildren Lee Carter, Jordan Mimbs, Abby Hogan, Autumn, Destin, and Crystal Lance. He is also survived by a true and loyal friend John Saikas. There will be no services at this time.
Monroe County Memorial Chapel - Forsyth
86 W. Main St.
Forsyth, GA 31029
478-994-4266
Published in The Telegraph from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019