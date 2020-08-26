James "Jimmy" Lee Hardwick
January 26, 1955 - August 21, 2020
Macon, GA- James "Jimmy" Lee Hardwick, 65, passed away unexpectedly Friday, August 21, 2020. A private burial will be held for family only and a Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to Meals on Wheels, 1212 Gray Highway #E, Macon 31211 or Martha Bowman United Methodist Church, 500 Bass Road, Macon 31210.
Jimmy was born in Macon the son of the late Joseph Macon Hardwick. He was a retired engine mechanic having worked at Capitol Cycle and later owned his own shop. Jimmy enjoyed any type of motor sports, Southern Rock music, and walking at Ocmulgee National Park.
Jimmy inherited his Dad's mechanical abilities and could diagnose and repair anything with a motor. He was known as the "go to" person in our family whenever anything mechanical needed fixing. Jimmy was kind-hearted and always willing to help his family and friends.
Jimmy is survived by his daughters, Hope Smith of Gray and Melissa Hardwick of Beverly Hills, CA; granddaughter, Camryn Smith; mother, Barbara Gore Hardwick of Macon; sister, Bobbie Jo Carver (Hugh); brother, Joseph Emmett Hardwick (Jeanne); nieces & nephews, Ashley Abernathy (Pete), Cal Hardwick (Lisa), Rich Hardwick (Samantha); 7 great-nephews; special friends, Renae Harbuck, Linda Hardwick, and Danny Worsham.
