1/1
James Lee "Jimmy" Hardwick
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James "Jimmy" Lee Hardwick
January 26, 1955 - August 21, 2020
Macon, GA- James "Jimmy" Lee Hardwick, 65, passed away unexpectedly Friday, August 21, 2020. A private burial will be held for family only and a Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to Meals on Wheels, 1212 Gray Highway #E, Macon 31211 or Martha Bowman United Methodist Church, 500 Bass Road, Macon 31210.
Jimmy was born in Macon the son of the late Joseph Macon Hardwick. He was a retired engine mechanic having worked at Capitol Cycle and later owned his own shop. Jimmy enjoyed any type of motor sports, Southern Rock music, and walking at Ocmulgee National Park.
Jimmy inherited his Dad's mechanical abilities and could diagnose and repair anything with a motor. He was known as the "go to" person in our family whenever anything mechanical needed fixing. Jimmy was kind-hearted and always willing to help his family and friends.
Jimmy is survived by his daughters, Hope Smith of Gray and Melissa Hardwick of Beverly Hills, CA; granddaughter, Camryn Smith; mother, Barbara Gore Hardwick of Macon; sister, Bobbie Jo Carver (Hugh); brother, Joseph Emmett Hardwick (Jeanne); nieces & nephews, Ashley Abernathy (Pete), Cal Hardwick (Lisa), Rich Hardwick (Samantha); 7 great-nephews; special friends, Renae Harbuck, Linda Hardwick, and Danny Worsham.
Visit www.snowsmacon.com to express tributes.
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Bass Road, has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for James "Jimmy" Lee Hardwick



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Snow's Memorial Chapel - Cherry Chapel
746 Cherry Street
Macon, GA 31201
4787437417
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved