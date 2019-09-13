James Lee "Zeke" King, Sr.
Macon, GA- Funeral services for James Lee "Zeke" King, Sr. will be held 11 AM Saturday, September 14, 2019 in the Chapel of Jones Brothers Mortuary. Rev. Bobby King will officiate. Interment services will follow at Middle Georgia Memory Gardens Cemetery. Mr. King, 84, passed away Friday, September 6, 2019.
Survivors includes his wife, Mary King; six children, Harold (Renee) Harden, Jr., Annette (Charlie) McMichael, James Lee (Yolanda) King, Jr., Wint M. King, Burette A. King, and Miriam Y. (Reginald) Scott; two sisters; three brothers; thirteen grandchildren; three great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family may be contacted at 4275 Robinson Cir., Macon.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 13, 2019