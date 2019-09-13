James Lee "Zeke" King Sr.

Service Information
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA
31217
(478)-743-3331
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
View Map
Obituary
James Lee "Zeke" King, Sr.
Macon, GA- Funeral services for James Lee "Zeke" King, Sr. will be held 11 AM Saturday, September 14, 2019 in the Chapel of Jones Brothers Mortuary. Rev. Bobby King will officiate. Interment services will follow at Middle Georgia Memory Gardens Cemetery. Mr. King, 84, passed away Friday, September 6, 2019.
Survivors includes his wife, Mary King; six children, Harold (Renee) Harden, Jr., Annette (Charlie) McMichael, James Lee (Yolanda) King, Jr., Wint M. King, Burette A. King, and Miriam Y. (Reginald) Scott; two sisters; three brothers; thirteen grandchildren; three great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family may be contacted at 4275 Robinson Cir., Macon.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 13, 2019
