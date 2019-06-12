James Lee Kitts, Jr.
August 22, 1933 - June 11, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- James Lee Kitts, Jr., 85, passed away, Tuesday, June 11, 2019. A Funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at 2:00PM in Heritage Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be from 1:00PM to 2:00PM, one hour prior to the service. Immediately after service he will be laid to rest in Parkway Memorial Gardens.
James was born on August 22, 1933 in Sutton, West Virginia to the late James and Pauline Kitts. He proudly served his country in the United States Airforce for several years. He later went to work at Robins Air Force Base where he retired after 30 years of loyal service. He loved to play golf, reading and fishing. His favorite past time was drinking coffee with his friends at Bojangles. James was a loving husband, brother-in-law, uncle and friend who will be greatly missed.
His memory will forever be cherished by his loving wife of 34years, Sharlene Kitts; sister-in-law, Stacey Green (Greg); brother-in-law, Freddy Iserman; nephew, Justin Green (Emily); 2 nieces, Meagan Green and Breanna Green; 2 great nieces, Braelynn Green and Maddie Green.
Published in The Telegraph on June 12, 2019