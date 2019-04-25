James Lovett Harrell
January 25, 1931 - April 23, 2019
Macon, Georgia- James Lovett Harrell, 88, of Macon, Georgia passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. in Victory Baptist Church, Houston Road, Macon. Reverend Kenny Hamm and Reverend Herbert Williams will officiate. The family will have a time of visitation on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. till service time in the church.
Born in Rhine, Georgia, he was the son of the late Cecil D. Harrell and Maude Yancey Harrell. He was retired route driver for Nabisco Cracker Company and was a founding member of the Victory Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his brothers, J.T. Harrell, Grady Harrell, and Duane Harrell.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Nell Harrell, daughters, Brenda Lord(Glenn), and Joan Smith( Nathan); Sister, Gladys Lindsey, Grandchildren, Craig Hightower, Amy Owens(Chris), Kimberly Sego(Michael), Matt Fletcher(Leigh) and Michael Allen(Jessica); Fourteen great grandchildren.
