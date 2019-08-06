James "Jim" Lucian Ogburn
January 31, 1933 - August 3, 2019
Hawkinsville, Georgia- Jim Ogburn, 86, peacefully entered into rest on Saturday, August 3, 2019.
Jim was born and raised in Laurens County, Georgia, on his family's farm. He was the son of the late Bonnie F. Ogburn and Delma Coxwell Ogburn. Jim attended Brewton High School and was in the 10th grade when he joined the United States Army at the age of 17. Involved in significant combat, Jim courageously fought in the Korean Conflict as a Paratrooper, where he was dropped behind enemy lines. After bravely serving his country for four years as a combat veteran, Jim moved to Macon and then later Warner Robins. In 1953, Jim began a long and successful civil service career of 35 years at Robins Air Force Base. He retired as a Section Chief in Tech Data (MMEDT) in 1988 after obtaining the grade of GS-13. In 1979, Jim began building homes with the help of his trusted foreman and long time friend, Buddy Jackson. He built many of the homes in Quail Run West and in several other subdivisions as well. A man of strong faith, Jim was an active member of Second Baptist Church and a longtime member of the Joy Jubilee Sunday School class. He was a devoted son, husband, father, grandfather and friend that will be dearly missed by all of those who knew and loved him.
In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his siblings, Bonnie F. Ogburn, Kitty Walker, and Hilton Ogburn.
His memory will forever be treasured by his loving wife, Peggy Geneva Ogburn; children, Dawn Brown of Bonaire, Georgia and Zim Ogburn (Laura) of Macon, Georgia; step-children, Marshall Reynolds (Julie) of Kempner, Texas, and Jeff Teal (Patty) of Blanchard, Oklahoma; grandchildren, Stephanie Perdue (Jim); Andrew Etheredge, Kimberly Cornwell (Randy); Bryce Teal, and Jessica Teal; and numerous beloved great-grandchildren; siblings, Betty Sprayberry of Douglasville, Lenora Hutchinson of Louisville, Charlton Ogburn of Forsyth, and Paula Johnson of Oceanside, California. Also treasured, was his friendship with his dear neighbor and friend Rex Ellis (Pam) as well as their children and family.
Visitation will be Wednesday, August 7, 2019, from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home with services following in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. Afterward, Mr. Ogburn will be laid to rest in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens with Military Honors.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of James "Jim" Lucian Ogburn to Second Baptist Church Building Fund at 2504 Moody Road, Warner Robins, Georgia 31088.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
View the online memorial for James "Jim" Lucian Ogburn
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 6, 2019