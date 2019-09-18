TSgt. James "Jim" M. Cox, USAF (Ret.)
December 18, 1962 - September 15, 2019
Bonaire, GA- James "Jim" M. Cox, 56, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at the Houston Medical Center. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel. Funeral services celebrating his life will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel at 12:00 pm with interment following at Andersonville National Cemetery at 2:00 pm with full military honors. The Reverends Mark Fogarty and James Driver will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Humane Society of Houston County Inc. 810 Carl Vinson Pkwy, Centerville, GA 31028.
Jim was born on December 18, 1962 in Manchester, TN to the late William and Mildred (Gravitt) Cox. He faithfully and honorably served his country in the United States Air Force until he retired at the rank of Tech Sergeant. Jim was currently working as a civil service employee, where he was a supervisor in the steam plant at Robins Air Force Base. He was sports car enthusiast, from his blue Z-28 in high school to his prize Camaro he now owns. Jim was a 32-degree Mason, an avid Tennessee Volunteers fan and was a huge animal lover. He was a good man with a sweet soul, hardworking, fun and full of life, known as a great leader, friend, brother, uncle, but most of all, the greatest dad! Jim was loved by all who knew him and will be greatly missed. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by Mr. Kitty, his cat.
Left to cherish his memory is his daughter, Courtney Cox of Bonaire; brothers: Bill Cox (Jan) of Tullahoma, TN and John Cox (Amy) of Hollywood, AL; niece: Jamie Hall (Tim) of Madison, AL; nephews: Nathan Cox (Cristy) of Tullahoma, TN , Jared Cox (Jessica) of Murfreesboro, TN and Jason Phelps (Kim) of Athens, AL; several great- nieces; 4 cats: Chloe, Teddy, Taz and Judd and his dog, Silver.
Please visit www.burpeescottmemorialchapel.com to sign the online guestbook, view the video tribute and to leave a memorial for the family.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 18, 2019