James "Jimmy" M. Jordan, Jr.
July 27, 1944 - August 23, 2019
Byromville, GA- James "Jimmy" M. Jordan, Jr., 75, passed away Friday, August 23, 2019. Graveside services will be held Sunday, August 25, 2019 at 3:00pm in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with Mike Young officiating. The family will greet friends from 2:00pm until the service at Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kindred Hospice, 319 Margie Dr., Warner Robins, Georgia, 31088, or your local 4H organization.
Jimmy was born in Macon to the late J. Mack Jordan, Sr. and Clara Young Jordan and was preceded in death by his sister, Jane Jordan Bledsoe (Frank) of Perry. After graduating from Willingham High School in 1962, Jimmy attended UGA and graduated with a BS degree in Agriculture in 1966. Following college graduation, he served in the US Army during the Vietnam era and was a Vietnam Veteran. He was a lifetime farmer, growing up in Macon on Rocky Creek Rd., and then in Macon County and Dooly County until his death.
Jimmy was a member of Bibb County Farm Bureau for over 50 years, serving as its President for 26 years. He also served as the Mayor of Byromville. Jimmy was a member of Byromville United Methodist Church.
Jimmy is survived by his wife of 51 years, Wanda Lewis Jordan of Byromville; children, Juli M. Tankersley (Hank) of Thomson, Laurel Jordan Musselwhite (Keith) of Byromville, Jamie Jordan Montgomery (Ted) of Waynesboro and Mack Lewis Jordan of Byromville; grandchildren, Marshall Lester, Lewis Lester, Jordan Grace Musselwhite, Morgan Claire Montgomery, Caroline Kinney Montgomery, Christina Tankersley (Joseph), Nikki Musselwhite Murray (Arthur), Taylor Musselwhite (Shannon) and Codey Musselwhite; and two great granddaughters.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 24, 2019