James "Jimmy" M. Jordan, Jr.
July 27, 1944 - August 23, 2019
Byromville, GA- James "Jimmy" M. Jordan, Jr., 75, passed away Friday, August 23, 2019. Graveside services will be held Sunday, August 25, 2019 at 3:00pm in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with Mike Young officiating. The family will greet friends from 2:00pm until the service at Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kindred Hospice, 319 Margie Dr., Warner Robins, Georgia, 31088, or your local 4H organization.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 25, 2019