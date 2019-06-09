James M. Self
May 28, 1939 - June 7, 2019
Macon, GA- James M. Self, passed away on June 7, 2019. He was co-owner of Bud's Glass Service for 43 years. He was also a member of Byron United Methodist Church. He attended Lanier High School graduation in 1958. James was also a 50 year Mason and Shriner.
Visitation will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019 from 6:00p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at FairHaven Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Byron United Methodist Church, with Reverend Tom Carruth officiating. Immediately following the service, James will be laid to rest in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery.
Survivors are his wife of 59 years, Carolyn Walker Self. Daughter Tina Draughon (Bruce), son Randy Self (Diane), and Daughter Vicky Krattli (Brian). Grandchildren; Daniel Jester (Kristin), Emily Draughon, Tara Self, Jessica Molton, and Joshua Self
Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to Byron United Methodist Church in James' honor.
Friends may sign the online register at www.fairhavenmacon.com
View the online memorial for James M. Self
Published in The Telegraph on June 9, 2019