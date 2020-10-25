James Marvin "Jimmy" Sexton
October 28, 1952 - October 22, 2020
Bonaire, GA- Jimmy Sexton, 67, passed into the hands of his Lord and Savior on Thursday, October 22, 2020. He was born in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on October 28, 1952, the son of the late Marvin Sexton, Jr. and Barbara Fisher Sexton.
Soon after graduating from high school, Jimmy proudly made the decision to serve his country in the United States Air Force. He joined the service in December of 1971 and was honorably discharged while serving at MacDill AFB in Tampa, Florida. Subsequent to his military career, Jimmy continued serving his country in Civil Service where he worked for 30 years at Robins Air Force Base before retiring. Always on the go, it was rare that you ever found Jimmy sitting idle, unless of course, he was napping or eating ice cream. He enjoyed working on household projects, hunting, practicing archery, and riding and fixing motorcycles. Jimmy was also an avid University of Alabama football fan (ROLL TIDE)! Bonaire First Baptist was his church home.
Jimmy is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Shirley Wiatrek Sexton; children, Mary Ann Hopkins (Drew), Tim Sexton (Kim), Matthew Sexton (Beth) and Corey Sexton; grandchildren, Jonathan, Levi, Annalise, Caleb, Lily, Ava, Violet, Ezra and Isaac; siblings, David Sexton, Warren Sexton and Deborah Fair (Barry); and a host of adoring nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at McCullough Funeral Home on Sunday, October 25, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will immediately follow in the chapel at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Kenny Rodgers officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Jimmy to the Alzheimer's Association
, 886 Mulberry St., Macon, GA 31201.
