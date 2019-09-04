James McCrane
March 7, 1933 - September 2, 2019
Macon, GA- James McCrane, 86, passed away September 2, 2019 in Macon GA. A celebration of his life will be held Friday, September 6, 2019 at 11:30am in the Chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home with Rev. Joe McDaniel officiating. Burial will follow in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 10:30am until the service. In lieu of flowers you may make a donation to Mabel White Baptist Church, 1415 Bass Rd, Macon, GA or the American Parkinson's Disease Association, PO Box 97217 Washington, DC 20090-7217.
James was born in Clay Co, near Ft Gaines, GA. He was a veteran of USAF serving 4 years as a flight engineer. He was a previous member of Tabernacle Baptist Church, and current member of Mabel White Baptist Church, where he's a standing member as deacon and head usher. He served both churches over 46 years. James retired as Macon Terminal Manager from Chevron Oil Co; he served for over 32 ½ years.
James was preceded in death by his parents; Mr. & Mrs. Early Riley McCrane (Nora Jones), Americus GA, his sisters; Margie McCrane Gaetzke, Milwaukee, WI, and Marianne McCrane Perkins, Warner Robins GA, and his Uncle Charlie D. Jones, Charleston SC. Married almost 63 years, he is survived in death by his wife, Madge Lawrence McCrane, Macon GA, his sisters; Edwina McCrane Halverstadt, Sanford NC, and Sandra McCrane Lindsey, Americus GA, son James Michael McCrane (Dee), Auburn AL, daughters; Pamela McCrane Henritze (Bob), Scaly Mountain, NC, and Jennifer McCrane Kortrey (Richard), Macon GA. He greatly loved his; 7 Grandchildren, 7 Great Grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery have charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 4, 2019