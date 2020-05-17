James Meridith Jr.October 21, 1925 - May 12, 2020Macon , GA - James Meridith, Jr. was born to late Henry and Roberta Meridith on October 21, 1925. He grew up in Dublin, GA. On July 4, 1943, he was united in Holy Matrimony to Sallie Mae Blash and to this union, five children were born. He was a proud, stern father who always provided for his family. Mr. Meridith moved his family to Macon, GA where he would reside for more than 70 years.Mr. Meridith was a Seaman First Class in the U.S. Navy and proudly served his country in World War II. He spent most of his working career at the Medical Center of Central Georgia before retiring.Mr. Meridith enjoyed fishing. He was a talented musician, playing both the piano and guitar. He also enjoyed listening to gospel music and would often attend gospel singings throughout the Middle GA area. During his later years, Mr. Meridith joined Outreach Mission Church of God under Christian Experience. He attended faithfully up to his declining health.Mr. James Meridith entered into rest on May 12, 2020 at the age of 94, at the Pruett Health Nursing Facility in Forsyth, GA. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; son, Willie James Meredith; daughters, Catherine Meredith and Barbara Brown; brothers, Herman and Oscar; sister, Gussie; and grandchildren, Roderick, James Timothy, Nathan Jr., and Lisa.He leaves to cherish his memories: daughter, Helen A. Sams; son, Joseph Meredith, both of Macon; 13 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, 19 great-great grandchildren; nieces, Ella Mae Eckford and Lorene (Jerry) Coley; faithful friend, Leroy Blackshear; devoted son-in-law, Nathan Sams, Sr.; and a host of extended family and friends. He will be dearly missed.A private graveside service will be held Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Cherry Blossom Memorial Gardens located at 2700 Midway Road, Macon, GA. Rev. James Jackson will officiate. Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.