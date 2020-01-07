James Michael Collins Sr. (1953 - 2020)
Service Information
Rooks Funeral Home - Fort Valley
213 West Church St.
Fort Valley, GA
31030
(478)-825-2424
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Glen Haven Memorial Gardens
7070 Houston Road
Macon, GA
Obituary
James Michael Collins Sr.
07/02/1953 - 01/03/2020
Macon, GA- James Michael Collins Sr., 66, died Friday, January 3, 2020, after an extended illness. Graveside services will be held at 11:00AM on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens, 7070 Houston Road in Macon. Pastor Brian Everett will officiate.
Born at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, to the late James J. Collins and Dorothy Churchwell Collins, Mike graduated from Willingham High School and retired from Keebler Company.
Survivors include his wife of 45 years. Dorothy Jean Bickel Collins; their children, Tami Marcola McElmurray (Josh) of Forsyth, Lisa Marcola Allman (Erik), James Michael Collins Jr. and Blake Collins, all of Macon; grandchildren, Mark Allen Powers (BretAnne), Justin Spires, William McElmurray, Morgan McElmurray, Nick Allman, Caroline Allman, Emma Allman, Kyler Bain, and Juliette Collins; great grandson, Harrison Powers; a sister, Barbara Hagood (Wayne) of Gray; and several nieces.
Donations may be made to at https://www.lls.org. Rooks Funeral Home in Byron is in charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 7, 2020
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.