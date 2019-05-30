James Milton Coleman
November 9, 1951 - May 28, 2019
Centerville, GA- James Milton Coleman, 67, passed away, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. A Memorial Gathering will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at Heritage Memorial Funeral Home.
James was born on November 9, 1951 in Petersburg, Virginia to the late Paul and Dorothy Webster Coleman. He retired from Brown and Williamson after 30 plus years of loyal service. His favorite pastime was fishing, hunting and restoring cars. In 1978 he worked with Lennie Pond who was a Nascar driver. They won the fastest Daytona Race for "Rookie Of The Year." James was a loving father, grandfather and brother who will be greatly missed.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Paul Coleman, Jr.
His memory will forever be cherished by his 3 children, Rita Dart (Ron), Warner Robins; Jennifer Jackson (Eric), Centerville; Sean Firkin (Rebecca), Byron; 7 grandchildren, Michael Gauge Coleman, Mason Dart, Brooklyn Jackson, John Jackson, Caleb Jackson, Hannah Firkin and Hayden Firkin; 1 brother, Darrell Coleman, Virginia
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory in in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on May 30, 2019