James "Jim" Mitchell
October 19, 1928 - August 13, 2020
Macon, Ga- Ruebush James (Jim) Mitchell, Jr. of Macon passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020. A private memorial service will be held at the chapel of Hart's at the Cupola in Macon, Georgia.
Jim Mitchell was born on October 19, 1928 in Toccoa, Georgia to Ruebush James Mitchell and Margaret West Mitchell. Jim spent his early childhood in Toccoa before moving with his family to Thomasville, Georgia. At Thomasville High School, Jim was a starter on championship teams in Football, Basketball, and Track. He was inducted into the Thomasville-Thomas County Sports Hall of Fame in 1995. After graduating from Thomasville H.S., Jim enlisted in the Army and became a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division. Although Jim did not see action in WWII, he did march in the victory parade in New York City as a member of the 82nd Airborne Division's Marching Band. After completing his service in the Army, Jim enrolled at the Georgia Institute of Technology and studied Industrial Management. While at Georgia Tech, Jim was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity. It was at the fraternity house where Jim met the love of his life, Elouise, who was a Sweetheart for Sigma Phi Epsilon. Jim graduated from Georgia Tech and married Elouise on August 25, 1951. After graduation, Jim worked for The R.A. Siegel Company at various locations throughout Georgia before venturing out on his own to start Georgia Cabinet Company in Macon, Georgia which he held for over 45 years. Besides raising four children with Elouise, Jim was an active member of the community. During his life, Jim was a GHSA Football Referee, a Little League Coach, Sunday School Teacher, Church Deacon, and a Bibb County Grand Jury Foreman, among other things. He was a member of Highland Hills Baptist Church in Macon. Jim loved God, his family, and his country. He was a devoted and loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather, Brother, Father in Law, neighbor, friend, and Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket.
Jim is survived by his wife, Elouise B. Mitchell; son, R. Jim Mitchell III(Laurie); daughter, Susan Patterson; daughter, Margaret Rogers(Al); son, Charles Mitchell(Anne); granddaughters, Mallary Hatcher, Caroline Mitchell Henson; great grandchildren, Malea Rogers, Sophia Rogers, John Henson, Margaret Henson.
Jim was preceded in death by his father, Ruebush James Mitchell; his mother, Margaret Mitchell; his sister, Jane Huckaby of Valdosta; his sister, Margaret; his brother, William E. "Mitch" Mitchell(Jan); granddaughter, Emily Hatcher.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Highland Hills Baptist Church or charity of choice
.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com
to express condolences.
Hart's at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements. View the online memorial for James "Jim" Mitchell