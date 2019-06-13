James "Jimbo" Mixon
December 11, 1970 - June 2, 2019
Macon, Georgia- James "Jimbo" Thomas Mixon, 48. of San Antonio, Texas, passed away June 2, 2019. A graveside service will be held Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., in Glen Haven Memorlal Gardens, Macon. The family will have a time of visitation on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. till 8:00 p.m. in Fairhaven Funeral Home, Macon.
Born in Macon, he was the son of the late Milton Frank Mixon and Linda McCrannie Mixon. he was employed with Bakkavor Foods in San Antonio as a maintenance mechanic.
He is survived by his son, Logan Mixon, Brother, Michael Mixon(Tammie).
Friends may sign the online register at www.fairhavemacon.com.
Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Macon has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for James "Jimbo" Mixon
Published in The Telegraph on June 13, 2019