James Morris
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Morris.
05/11/1928 - 03/03/2019
Macon, Ga- James T. "Jim" Morris died Sunday, March 3, 2019.
A celebration of his life will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Snow's Memorial Chapel on Pio Nono Ave. Burial will be held at The Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Milledgeville at 2:30 PM with full military honors. Pastor Bryan McPherson will officiate. The visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until service time at Snow's Memorial Chapel.
Jim was born in Vienna Georgia to the late John B. Morris and Leola Sanders Morris. He is preceded in death by his wife, Irene Z. Morris.
He served his country with great honor and dignity in the United States Army for two years, and retired from the United States Navy as a Hull Technician after 21 years. This country, and those that enjoy its freedoms, owe him a debt of gratitude and thank him for his service.
He is survived by his sisters, Olivia M. Bates, and Vivian M. Davidson along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Visit www.snowspn.com to express tributes. Snow's Memorial Chapel, 3077 Pio Nono Avenue, Macon, GA has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for James Morris
Snow's Memorial Chapel
3077 Pio Nono Ave
Macon, GA 31206
(478) 788-3778
Published in The Telegraph from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019