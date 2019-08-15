James Nelson Cousins, Jr.
September 3, 1932 - August 12, 2019
Perry, GA- James Nelson Cousins, Jr., age 86, died peacefully at home on Monday, August 12, 2019.
James was born in Cambridge, Massachusetts on September 3, 1932 to the late Ethel and James Cousins, Sr. He grew up in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania before moving to Boston, Massachusetts to enlist in the United States Army during the Korean War. James moved to Lorrain, Ohio in 1961 following his military service and retired in 1991 from the Ohio Rehabilitation Service Commission with 36 years as a vocation rehabilitation counselor.
He moved with his late wife, Drusilla, to middle Georgia in 2005 where he was a devout member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. James enjoyed his home and always kept it in top shape. He will be remembered by all who knew him as a strong man and an amazing father who loved life.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Drusilla Wright Cousins; and his brother, Timothy Nicholson.
James is survived by his sons, David Cousins (Rhonda) or Lorain, Ohio and Michael Cousins of Chicago, Illinois.
A Rosary will be said on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 5 p.m. with visitation following until 7 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. James will be laid to rest next to Drusilla at a later date in Rose Garden Cemetery, Avon, Ohio.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
View the online memorial for James Nelson Cousins, Jr.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 15, 2019