James Norwood Jr.

Service Information
Goolsby Mortuary
1375 Jonesboro Road SE
Atlanta, GA
30315
(404)-588-0128
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Goolsby Mortuary
1375 Jonesboro Road SE
Atlanta, GA 30315
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Goolsby Mortuary
1375 Jonesboro Road SE
Atlanta, GA 30315
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Goolsby Mortuary
1375 Jonesboro Road SE
Atlanta, GA 30315
View Map
Obituary
James Norwood Jr
February 11, 1949 - December 25, 2019
Atlanta , GA- Homegoing Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Dec 7, 2019 at 2 Pm at Goolsby Mortuary 1375 Jonesboro Rd SE, Atlanta, GA. Rev. Paul Pittman officiating. Viewing will be held Friday from 1 pm until 6pm at the mortuary. Viewing also will be held prior to service from 11 AM until the hours of service. He leave to cherish his memory, daughter, Jamese Norwood, 3 grandchildren, Jharmon, Jerrell and Jhanay, 2 brothers, Emory Norwood, Odell Norwood both of Macon, GA. Please assemble at Goolsby Mortuary (404) 588-0128.


Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 5, 2019
