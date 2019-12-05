James Norwood Jr
February 11, 1949 - December 25, 2019
Atlanta , GA- Homegoing Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Dec 7, 2019 at 2 Pm at Goolsby Mortuary 1375 Jonesboro Rd SE, Atlanta, GA. Rev. Paul Pittman officiating. Viewing will be held Friday from 1 pm until 6pm at the mortuary. Viewing also will be held prior to service from 11 AM until the hours of service. He leave to cherish his memory, daughter, Jamese Norwood, 3 grandchildren, Jharmon, Jerrell and Jhanay, 2 brothers, Emory Norwood, Odell Norwood both of Macon, GA. Please assemble at Goolsby Mortuary (404) 588-0128.
View the online memorial for James Norwood Jr
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 5, 2019