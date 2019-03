James P. Blalock, Jr.February 14, 1933 - March 1, 2019Warner Robins, GA- James P. Blalock Jr., 86, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, March 1, 2019. A Funeral service will be held at 11:00AM on Monday March 4, 2019 in Heritage Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be held from 10AM-11AM, one hour prior to service. Immediately following the service he will be laid to rest in Parkway Memorial Gardens. Reverend Paul Cowles will officiate.James was born February 14, 1933 in Blairsville, GA to the late James and Annie Blalock. He retired from the city of Warner Robins after 27 years of service. He later went to work for Sunset Homes Inc. for several years. Mr. Blalock was a devoted member of Friendship Baptist for 25 years where he served as a past Deacon. James was full of life, never met a stranger, loved to laugh and brought a smile to everyone he met. He would do anything for anybody. In his spare time he loved to listen to Bluegrass music, fish, gardening and woodworking. He was well known for his beautiful birdhouses. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle who will be greatly missed.He is preceded in death by 2 sisters and 1 brother.His memory will forever be treasured by his loving wife of 60 years, Gladys Blalock, Warner Robins; son, Ronnie Blalock (Deborah), Warner Robins; daughter, Beth Poole (James); 4 grandchildren, Ethan Blalock; James Blalock (Brooklyn); Courtney Poole; Cameron Poole; 2 sisters, Jean Simms; Bonnie Morgan; brother, Wallace Blalock; Chris Blalock and numerous nieces and nephews.Heritage Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.Please go to www.heritagemfh.com to sign the online guestbook.