1/1
James Patrick "Pat" Ryan
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James "Pat" Patrick Ryan
July 11, 1944 - September 26, 2020
Macon, GA- James "Pat" Patrick Ryan, 76, took his last road trip on September 26, 2020. Due to COVID, a private family graveside service will be held in Woodlawn Cemetery in Eastman, Georgia with Hank Sapp officiating. A drop in visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Crisis Line and Safe House of Central Georgia, 915 Hill Park, Macon, Georgia 31201or the Macon Rescue Mission, 6601 Zebulon Road, Macon, GA 31220.
Pat was born in Macon, Georgia to the late James G. and Mary Ryan and was preceded in death by his son, Joseph Ryan. He graduated in 1962 from Lanier High School in Macon and attended Belmont Abbey College in Belmont, North Carolina, as well as later attending the University of Georgia in Athens. His pride for the Georgia Bulldogs never died. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Having worked in the Automobile Industry for 55+ years led him to know no stranger, and he was a great friend to many and who would do anything for anyone, even if it meant putting himself out. Pat was an avid NASCAR fan, and a major history buff, who loved to travel and make long road trips. He enjoyed Amateur/Ham Radio and taught Morse Code. Music was a big passion of his, especially the Blues. Pat loved his family so much and they were his everything.
Pat is survived by his wife, Gloria Darling; daughter, Wendy (Eric Moatz) Darling of Macon; sons, Craig (Dawn) Murphey of Milledgeville, and Clay (Lynn) Murphey of Macon; brother, Michael (Yuki) Ryan of Macon; sisters, Judi (Jeff) Graff of Arlington Heights, IL, and Kelley (Dave) Stewart of Macon; three grandsons; one granddaughter; two nieces; two nephews; one great niece; and two great nephews.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for James "Pat" Patrick Ryan



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Visitation
09:00 - 05:00 PM
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA 31204
4784775737
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 27, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved