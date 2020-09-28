James "Pat" Patrick Ryan
July 11, 1944 - September 26, 2020
Macon, GA- James "Pat" Patrick Ryan, 76, took his last road trip on September 26, 2020. Due to COVID, a private family graveside service will be held in Woodlawn Cemetery in Eastman, Georgia with Hank Sapp officiating. A drop in visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Crisis Line and Safe House of Central Georgia, 915 Hill Park, Macon, Georgia 31201or the Macon Rescue Mission, 6601 Zebulon Road, Macon, GA 31220.
Pat was born in Macon, Georgia to the late James G. and Mary Ryan and was preceded in death by his son, Joseph Ryan. He graduated in 1962 from Lanier High School in Macon and attended Belmont Abbey College in Belmont, North Carolina, as well as later attending the University of Georgia in Athens. His pride for the Georgia Bulldogs never died. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Having worked in the Automobile Industry for 55+ years led him to know no stranger, and he was a great friend to many and who would do anything for anyone, even if it meant putting himself out. Pat was an avid NASCAR fan, and a major history buff, who loved to travel and make long road trips. He enjoyed Amateur/Ham Radio and taught Morse Code. Music was a big passion of his, especially the Blues. Pat loved his family so much and they were his everything.
Pat is survived by his wife, Gloria Darling; daughter, Wendy (Eric Moatz) Darling of Macon; sons, Craig (Dawn) Murphey of Milledgeville, and Clay (Lynn) Murphey of Macon; brother, Michael (Yuki) Ryan of Macon; sisters, Judi (Jeff) Graff of Arlington Heights, IL, and Kelley (Dave) Stewart of Macon; three grandsons; one granddaughter; two nieces; two nephews; one great niece; and two great nephews.
