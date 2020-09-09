James "Jimmy" Peacock
February 6, 1963 - September 7, 2020
Byron, GA- James "Jimmy" Stanton Peacock, age 57, left this life in the early morning hours of September 7, 2020. Born in Oceanside, California to Dohnalee Beck and the late Joe Wendell Peacock, he was also preceded in death by grandson, T.C. Roberts, and nephew, Trevor Beck.
Jimmy loved his Northside High School Eagles and Georgia Bulldogs. He took great pride in his family, especially his role as a proud father of two U.S. Marines. He spent 22 years as a packaging coordinator for First Quality. Jimmy later drove a school bus for Houston County schools. He was a member of Southside Baptist Church.
A classic rock fan, Jimmy could be found in front of a barbecue grill cooking for family and friends. When he wasn't being a "Master Griller," Jimmy enjoyed taking family vacations to the mountains, beach, and theme parks. Spending time with his dogs, Jake and Omaha, was also one of his favorite pastimes. His greatest treasure was his family, whom he loved dearly.
Left to cherish his memories are his loving wife of 28 years, Trina Whaley Peacock; children, April Peacock, Amber Cole (Brent), Allen Peacock (Brittany), Caleb Peacock (Haleigh); 12 grandchildren, Shayla, Kylie, Samantha, Kyndal, Kayla, Tinley, Hunter, Liam, Sadie, Callie, Jane and Emilia; sisters, Jennifer Hill, Cindy Tanner (Jim); brothers, Joe Peacock (Billie) and Kenneth Beck (Marie); parents, Steve and Dohnalee Beck; in-laws, Donald and Cheryl Whaley, sister-in-law, Candy Whaley; nephews, Ryan Lyons (Bettina), Jared Peacock (Rachel), and Justin Peacock; nieces, Julie Peacock and Hannah Hill; and several special cousins, aunts, and uncles.
A visitation will be held for Jimmy on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life service will be held immediately following at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. The Reverends Mike Campbell and Ryan Lyons will officiate. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made in memory of Jimmy to Second Chance Animal Rescue of Perry, 2160 U.S. Hwy 41 South, Perry, GA 31069.
For friends and family unable to attend at this time, the service will be streamed live via the McCullough Funeral Home Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mcculloughfuneralhome/live/
