James Puster Jr.
Sept. 28, 1938 - Sept. 9, 2019
Macon, GA- Jim Puster, 80, of Macon, died Monday, September 9, 2019, on his 52nd wedding anniversary. He was born in St. Louis, Missouri, to the late James Gregg Puster, Sr. and Florence Stephenson Puster. He attended the University of Georgia and was a rabid, life-long Bulldog fan. Jim worked in scouting most of his life as a scout, Assistant Scoutmaster, and a Scoutmaster of Troops 22 and 26 in Macon, Georgia. A very talented graphic designer, he was the first associate of Fluker & Associates a position he held for 10 years until he opened his own firm, Tiger Enterprises, in 1978. He won many awards, including receiving back-to-back Best of Show at the AdClub of Central Georgia Addy Awards – the first time in ACCG history.
In later life, he worked with his brother, Steve, at Traffic Products. Following retirement, he became a real estate agent for McNair Realty and SK Smith Realtors. Jim's Great Adventure included fishing with his father-in-law in the creeks of St. Simons Island, golfing with Steve, reading, antiquing, traveling to historic sites, and spending time with his family – especially his four grandchildren.
Jim is survived by his wife of 52 years, Lindsley "Lin" Carter Puster; daughter, Laura Gunter (Clay) of Woodstock, Georgia; daughter, Hannah Stewart (John) of Acworth, Georgia; grandchildren, Brittany and Sydney Gunter, both of Woodstock, Georgia; Shelby Seabrook of Bridgeport, Illinois; and Stephen Seabrook of Acworth, Georgia; sister, Carolyn McFall of Athens, Georgia; sister, Delores "Dee" (Tony) Elliot of Bogart, Georgia; brother, Steve (Claire) Puster of McDonough, Georgia; and numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. He is pre-deceased by a younger brother, Eugene Puster.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the .
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 15, 2019