Dr. James Quincy Whitaker
September 16, 1942 - October 13, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Dr. James Quincy Whitaker, 77, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019 in Macon, GA. The services celebrating his life will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory. The visitation with family and friends will be held one hour prior and immediately following the services. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Humane society of Houston County, 810 Carl Vinson Pkwy, Centerville, GA 31028 or to any other no kill facility.
Dr. Whitaker was born on September 16, 1942 in Santa Ana, CA to the late Herschel and Helene (Jacobs) Whitaker. He was a graduate of Whittier College in California where he graduated with a degree in Chemistry in 1965. In 1969, he graduated from Marquette University School of Medicine with his Doctorate in Medicine. Dr. Whitaker held various positions over the years, most notably, Chief Medical Resident at the Medical College of Wisconsin, Staff Pathologist at the U.S. Naval Hospital in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina and Medical Examiner for Houston County, GA for 44 years, as well as the owner/Director of Pathology Institute of Middle Georgia in Warner Robins, GA. He also received many awards and accolades for his work in Anatomic, Clinical and Forensic Pathology. Dr. Whitaker was a member of the Warner Robins Rotary Club. He was very active in trying to advance the national security of our country, the Czech Republic and Beyond. He was a loyal, big-hearted, kind and dear friend. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him for his generosity, patriotism, love of his friends, quirky and strong personality, right-hand political instincts and powerful beliefs.
Left to cherish his memory are his work family, close friends and his beloved fur babies.
