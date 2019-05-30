MSgt. James "Jim" R. Dees, USAF (Ret.)
January 5, 1936 - May 28, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- MSgt. James R. "Jim" Dees, 83, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the Heart of Georgia Hospice Inpatient Unit in Perry, GA. The services celebrating his life will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory with interment immediately following in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens with full military honors. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Liberty United Methodist Church Building Fund, 6511 Houston Rd, Macon, GA 31216 or to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Reverend Wayne Anthony will be officiating.
Jim was born on January 5, 1936 in Live Oak, FL to the late Olie Dees and the late Florence (Andrews) Dees Severance. He faithfully served his country in the United States Air Force, until he retired at the rank of Master Sergeant. Jim continued his service as a civil service employee at Robins Air Force Base, where he also retired. He was also known as "Nick" by some of his relatives and friends, a name that his father gave him as a baby. Jim loved the outdoors, especially at his lake property where he enjoyed fishing, one of his favorite hobbies. He could also be found tackling home projects and was a great handyman in his own right. Jim was a devoted member of Liberty United Methodist, where he also served as an usher. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his son, Dennis Dees.
Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife, of 27 years, Cynthia (Quinn) Dees of Warner Robins; step-daughters: Lori Haynes (Sidney) and Melinda Beckman (Steve) both of Macon; sons: Randy, Jeff and John Dees; 12 grandchildren; sisters: Norma Phillips, Mary Ann Sura, Sheryl Hunter and his brother, Donald Severance.
Published in The Telegraph on May 30, 2019