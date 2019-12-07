James Randall Stokes
June 9, 1957 - December 5, 2019
Macon, Georgia- James Randall Stokes, 62, of Macon, Georgia died on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Pine Pointe Hospice. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:00 am at Snow's Memorial Chapel, 3077 Pio Nono Ave., Macon, GA with Reverend Benjamin Newberry and Mr. Cary Stokes officiating.
He was born and raised in Lizella, Georgia. After graduating from high school, he began working at GEICO. He later was employed at Macon Feed and Seed where he fulfilled his dream of planting and growing many exotic plants and flowers until a debilitating stroke at age 39.
Randall loved all animals, flowers, and plants, anything of nature, and the BEACH! (Tybee Island was his favorite).
He is survived by his father, Jimmy (Nina) Stokes of Lizella; mother, Janice Stokes of Macon; sister, Rhonda (Dennis) Alexander of North Carolina; nieces, Maggie Alexander and Rebecca Alexander of North Carolina; step-sisters, Marlys (Danny) Oliver of Alabama and Tami (Mark) Daniels of Bonaire; and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, James and Maggie Stokes of Lizella and Murray and Gladys Slocum of Macon; and a dear friend, Barry LeCrone.
The family request donations to be made to Pine Pointe Hospice.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.snowspn.com for the Stokes family.
View the online memorial for James Randall Stokes
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 7, 2019