James Ray Cooper
August 13, 1929 - December 3, 2019
Macon, GA- James Ray Cooper, 90, died Tuesday, December 03, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 7, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. in the Mausoleum Chapel of Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will greet friends on Thursday, December 6, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. They suggest that those who wish make contributions to Pine Pointe Hospice, 6261 Peake Road, Macon GA 31210.
Ray was the son of the late Dennis Cooper and Bertha Branch Cooper was born in Laurens County and has lived in Macon since 1961. He retired from Armstrong and worked for many years in East Macon where he was known and loved by many as "Mr.Ray". He was a former member of Bethesda Baptist Church and later attended Mable White Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lois Cooper and his brothers, L.C. and Franklin Cooper and niece Marcia Wood.
Survivors include daughter, Twilla C. (Joey) Hulett of Macon, granddaughter, Rachel Hulett of Athens, sister, Frances Whitley, sister-in-law's, Janie Nesmith and Kathy Linn and several nieces and nephews and his best friend and daily companion, Knowshon and great grand dog, Chubb.
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 4, 2019