James Reginald Hamilton
1955 - 2020
January 4, 1955 - July 7, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- James Reginald Hamilton, 65, passed away peacefully at the Houston Medical Center on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. There will be a visitation for family and friends held at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm. A graveside service will be held at St. Johns Baptist Church Cemetery, 478 Kaylor Road, Leslie, Georgia 31764 on Monday, July 13, 2020 at 1:00 pm, where Mr. Hamilton will be laid to rest by his parents. Reverend Tony Wiggins will officiate.
Mr. Hamilton was born on January 4, 1955 in Nashville, Tennessee to the late James Marion and Willa Louise (Green) Hamilton. He worked for the most of his career in cement construction for Matco and attended Christ Power Resurrection Church. He enjoyed fishing and sports in his spare time, but nothing compared to the time he spent with family and friends. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Maurice Hamilton.
Left to cherish his beloved memory is his loving wife, Princess Hamilton; sons, Reggie Davie (Kathrin), Marion Hamilton ,Mark Jackson Jr.(Desly), Rickey Jones, Robbie Johnson; daughters, Shimeka Williams, Markita Williams, Jamyha Mitchell, Jireh Jackson, Patricia Yarber, Fran Johnson; devoted aunt, Annette W. Williams, Charvin Presbury, Michel Presbury, several aunts and uncles, twelve grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
It is with great honor that Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory
JUL
13
Graveside service
01:00 PM
St. Johns Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory
2932 Hwy 41 N
Warner Robins, GA 31030
(478) 333-3006
