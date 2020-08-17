James "Jim" Reginald TuckerNovember 18, 1946 - August 13, 2020Fort Valley, GA- James "Jim" Tucker, age 73, passed away on August 13, 2020. Jim was preceded in death by his parents Alfred P. and Reggie Mae Bowden Tucker of Fort Valley, GA, son Dean Tucker and grandson Jeffrey Hydock, brothers Richard (Dick) Tucker and Joseph (Joe) Tucker.He grew up in Fort Valley Georgia, and lived in Stockbridge for many years. He was an Army veteran and served his country in the Vietnam War. Jim retired from the USPS and returned home to Fort Valley to be with family and friends. Jim loved attending Bethany Primitive Baptist Church where he was a member. He loved nothing more than attending his home church and visiting other churches in the area. He had a big heart and would do anything for you.He is survived by his 3 children: Sean and (Qing) from Richmond, VA, Leslie Tucker from Williamson, GA and Allison Tucker from Canton, MI, grandson Nicholas (Nichole) Hydock of Loganville, GA and two great grandchildren, sister Pam (Randy) Samples and brother Phillip Tucker, many cousins, nieces and nephews.A visitation at 10:00 AM followed by a funeral service at 11:00 AM will be held at Bethany Primitive Baptist Church on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Please be respectful of Mr. Tucker's family and others by observing current guidelines concerning social distancing.In Lieu of Flowers please send donations to Bethany Primitive Baptist Church c/o Jimmy Bowden, 725 Powers Road, Fort Valley, GA 31030.