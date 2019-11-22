James Richard "Jim" Clance
December 30, 1928 - November 19, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- James Richard Clance, 90, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Funeral services celebrating his life will be held on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory with interment immediately following in Evergreen Cemetery in Macon, GA. The visitation for family and friends will be held one hour prior to the services. Pastor Paul Cowles will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Heart of Georgia Developmental Disabilities Ministry, 238 Hatcher Rd, Warner Robins, GA 31088 or Friendship Baptist Church, 1322 Feagin Mill Rd, Warner Robins, GA 31088.
He was born on December 30, 1928 in Columbus, GA to the late Carol and Eunis (Kitchens) Clance. He was born in Columbus but lived most of his life in Macon, Georgia. He graduated from Lanier High School in 1948. He served two years in the Army during the Korean War. While living in Macon, he was an active member of the Lions Club, he was a 33rd degree Mason, and he worked with the Boys and Girls Club of Macon. He had a great love for automobiles and NASCAR racing. He spent most of his career selling new and used cars. He owned his own used car dealership in Warner Robins for many years prior to his retirement. He was very proud of his slogan, "Everybody drives a used car." He was a people person who loved interacting with his customers. He was never bashful about showing his affection for others and was forever the storyteller. In addition to his parents, Jim was also preceded in death by his brother, Royce Clance.
He is survived by his wife, Audrey (Zimmerman) Purvis Clance of Warner Robins, Georgia; brother: Gene Clance (Linda) of Macon, Georgia; ex-wife: Barbara (Williams) Evans of Warner Robins and their daughters: Alicia Baldwin (Paul) of Bonaire Georgia and Connie Farmer (Tommy) of Perry, Georgia; numerous grandchildren: Tiffany Webb Smith, Ricky Cannon, Joey Cannon, Taylor Freeman, Winston Freeman, Ryen Wease, and Nikki Wease, and numerous great-grandchildren.
Please visit www.burpeescottmemorialchapel.com to sign the online guestbook and to leave a memorial for the family.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 22, 2019