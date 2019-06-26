MR. JAMES RICHARD "DICK" WILSON, JR.
1938 - June 24, 2019
Cochran, GA- MR. JAMES RICHARD "DICK" WILSON, JR., age 81, of Cochran, GA, died Monday, June 24, 2019 at Heart of Georgia Nursing Home.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00AM Saturday, June 29, at Southerland Funeral Chapel, with Rev. Daniel Cook officiating, with interment in Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Wilson was born in Plant City, FL and was a graduate of Plant City High School. He received his Bachelor degree from Athens College in Athens, AL and his MBA from Mississippi State University. He worked for several corporations over the years before beginning his career as an educator at Middle Georgia College in 1967. During his tenure, he taught economics and business classes and enjoyed being the sponsor of the Civitan Club. After retirement in 1995, he enjoyed fishing, carpentry, music and reading about history. He was quick witted, loved to tell a good joke and his laughter was contagious. He was a great storyteller in both written and oral form and was in the process of writing his second novel. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, who served his country as a veteran of the U.S. Army, and his Lord and Savior as a
member of Trinity Episcopal Church in Cochran. He was the son of the late Esther Beatrice Cone Wilson and James Richard Wilson, Sr. and was preceded in death by a Sister, Norma Kay Wilson and a Brother-in-Law, Edward Wilson.
Survivors: Wife of 33 years – Mary Ellen Tripp Wilson of Cochran; Daughter – Gretchen Wilson-Tuck (Jeff) of Cochran; Son – Todd Haynsworth Wilson of Cochran; 3 Grandchildren – Britton Amick Tuck of Atlanta, Bailey Marie Wilson (Jared) of Milledgeville, and Jada Lynn Wilson of Cochran; Brother – Harry Wilson (Patti) of Greensboro, NC; Sister-in-Law – Patricia T. Johnson of Newnan; Several Nieces and Nephews.
The family may be contacted at the Wilson residence, 1711 Roddy Hwy., Cochran, and will receive friends in Southerland Funeral Chapel from 10:00AM-11:00AM Saturday, June 29. In lieu of flowers, the family request contributions to or Shriners Hospital. Stokes-Southerland Funeral Home of Eastman has charge of arrangements. www.stokes-southerland.com
Published in The Telegraph on June 26, 2019