James Ronald Wade, Sr.
07/25/1932 - 09/25/2019
Hawkinsville, Ga.-
Mr. James Ronald Wade, Sr., 87, went to be with his Lord and Savior, September 25, 2019. Ronald was a devoted family man and true friend to many. He was employed by Keenan Auto Parts (Car Quest) as a salesman for 53 years. After his "retirement", he worked for Georgia Transit. He never met a stranger and was described by friends as a fine gentleman, good neighbor and true Christian Man. Ronald was a native of Crisp County, Ga. and a member of Westview Baptist Church. He was a member of the Romeo Club at McDonalds. He was preceded in death by his parents, Loran and Magnes Wade, 2 grandchildren, Erin Peavy and James Wade.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Westview Baptist Church with Rev. Barry Teutsch and Rev. Daniel Peavy officiating. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. before the service starts. Burial will be in Parkway Memorial Gardens for family only.
Left to honor his legacy and cherish precious memories are his wife of 68 years, Dorothy Adams Wade; his son, Ronnie Wade (Kathy) of Hermitage, TN; his daughters, Deborah Peavy (Bobby) of Warner Robins, Ga. and Kathy O'Neal (Jimmy) of Perry, Ga.; grandchildren, Sara Estrada (Steve) of Granada Hills, CA, Daniel Peavy (Megan) of Conyers, Ga., Matthew Eve of Warner Robins, Ga., Loran Walker (Michael) of Fairhope, AL; 9 great-grandchildren; sisters, Wynette Sirmons of Cordele, Ga. and Sue Murphy (Kenneth) of Macon, Ga.
Flowers will be accepted, but memorials may be made to Westview Baptist Church of Hawkinsville, Ga.
Clark Funeral Home of Hawkinsville, Ga. is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 27, 2019